Spike Dudley is officially back in the WWE fold.

The former WWE and ECW star recently signed a WWE Legends contract, marking a renewed relationship with the company after spending several years largely removed from the professional wrestling business.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dudley, whose real name is Matthew Hyson, opened up about the new agreement and what it means to him at this stage of his life.

“I’ve been out of it for a while. I didn’t know what my standing was with the company because I haven’t had any interaction aside from going to Philadelphia a couple of years ago,” Dudley said. “So for them to make the call out and go, ‘Hey, we’re interested,’ it means that there’s something that they think they can make money from, meaning that I have some value, historical value, which — it’s a great honor. It’s really cool.”

Outside of an appearance during WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia in 2024 and accompanying The Dudleys for D-Von Dudley’s retirement match in TNA Wrestling in 2025, Spike has maintained a relatively low profile in the wrestling world.

That began changing approximately six months ago when he started accepting convention appearances again. Dudley noted that he has enjoyed reconnecting with fans, while his wife Vikki has also enjoyed attending the events and meeting people from his wrestling past.

As for what his new WWE Legends deal could lead to, Dudley indicated that potential merchandise opportunities and video game appearances have already been discussed.

“We just signed, so we haven’t gotten to that point,” Dudley said when asked about merchandise plans. “I’ll be honest with [Microsoft] Outlook being all freaked out and like we haven’t gotten to anything of like, ‘These are the plans.’ But I know when I was initially signing, the next video game, whenever that comes out, they were talking about getting me into it, but there’s no definitive anything at this point.”

Dudley added that being featured in a future WWE 2K video game or receiving his own Funko Pop figure would be particularly exciting because he has two children.

Another potential project involves an autobiography that Dudley has already been working on for several months.

“I’ve been writing a book for about six months,” he revealed. “Hopefully, if I can get it done in the next year, it’ll be published under WWE publishing stuff, which gives you a much wider audience. So that’s pretty cool.”

During the discussion, Busted Open Radio co-host Bubba Ray Dudley expressed hope that the new agreement could eventually lead to Spike joining himself and D-Von Dudley in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bubba praised Spike for his selflessness throughout their careers, particularly his willingness to do whatever was necessary to make The Dudleys and their opponents look good.

While the Legends deal opens the door for additional WWE-related opportunities, fans shouldn’t expect to see Spike Dudley return to the squared circle.

The 56-year-old, who transitioned into a career in finance following his retirement from wrestling, made it clear that another match is not physically realistic at this point.

Dudley explained that after spending so many years away from taking bumps inside the ring, the body loses its tolerance for the physical punishment involved, making even routine bumps significantly more painful than they were during his active career.