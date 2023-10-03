MLW issued the following press release announcing that Ricky Shane Page will be defending the National Openweight Championship against 1 Called Manders in a Spin The Wheel Make The Deal. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (Champion) vs. 1 Called Manders at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

For the first time since 2018, MLW will unleash from its crypt Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal! This time it is for the National Openweight Championship at Slaughterhouse LIVE and exclusively on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

The 1 Called Manders and the new National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page brawled all over the arena ending in a violent crash… and now they will have fate decide the bedlam that comes next.

13 of the most dangerous and unpredictable matches are up for grabs when Rickey Shane Page and the 1 Called Manders spin the wheel and make the deal!

What scary stipulation will the wheel land on as the National Openweight Championship hangs in the balance? Find out! Live on Fite+ Saturday night, October 14!

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!