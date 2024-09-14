More titles changed hands at TNA Victory Road 2024 on Friday night.

As noted, “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz early into the main card to recapture the TNA X-Division Championship.

In another title change that took place later in the evening, Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna defeated Masha Slamovich and late replacement for Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz.

With the win, Spitfire are now your new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions.

After the match, The Malisha duo of Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich broke up, as Alisha and Steelz attacked Slamovich and left her laying.