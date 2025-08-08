AEW has big plans lined up for the long-awaited reunion of Edge and Christian, currently working as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Regarding rumors of FTR being lined up to win the AEW World Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament, and subsequently defeat reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on August 24, an additional source claims they have heard the same thing.

Apparently the idea is to put the titles on FTR so that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage can pick up their ongoing rivalry with FTR when the former WWE duo inevitability reunites, and chase the titles as the ultimate end goal for the rivalry.

It is believed that Cope and Christian will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships as one of the featured matches at the upcoming AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view.

AEW All Out 2025 is scheduled to take place on Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on September 20.

(H/T: Fightful Select)