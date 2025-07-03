AEW Dynamite 300 was an eventful evening, even before the show got started.

Prior to the July 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX, matches and segments were taped in front of the live crowd inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

One match saw The Dark Order group consisting of Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and the returning John Silver, talent who have been with AEW since episode three of AEW Dynamite back in October of 2019, team up to battle Frat Boys Pledges.

The Dark Order would easily defeat them in squash match fashion in about a minute, and afterwards, issued a challenge to The Frat House trio of Preston Vance, Cole Carter and Griff Garrison for a match at this week’s special AEW Collision 100 milestone episode.

