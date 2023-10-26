AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, where two notable stars made their returns.

A fatal-fourway match to determine who will get a title shot at Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship was booked with Abadon beating Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue.

This marked Abadon’s first match in two years as Abadon lost to Britt Baker in a ‘Trick or Treat’ match on October 27, 2021, on Rampage.

AEW/ROH star Mark Briscoe also made his return by interrupting and running off Kip Sabian, who was getting local heel heat.

