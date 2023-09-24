An AEW star captured gold at yesterday’s AAA tapings in Mexico, which will air at a later date. This is considered a SPOILER so if you do NOT wish to know the result do not continue reading.

Komander is the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion. This occurred after Komander’s original matchup for the tapings against El Hijo Del Vikingo got canceled due to Vikingo’s injury. He now holds two titles for the promotion as he is also the AAA tag champion with Arez.

AAA has since tweeted a congratulations to Komander, which you can check out below.