The TNT Championship showdown scheduled for this year’s AEW Collision: Grand Slam special event is in the can.

All Elite Wrestling taped “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry’s open challenge defense of the title for this Saturday’s show ahead of the live AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on Wednesday.

Jack Perry’s open challenge was answered by Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki, who came to the ring to a big pop from the New York crowd, but ultimately came up short, as Perry picked up the win to retain his TNT Championship.

The match will air as part of Saturday’s taped broadcast of AEW Collision: Grand Slam, which premieres at 8/7c on TNT.