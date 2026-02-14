It happened again.

During the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show on February 14, the main event saw MJF defend his AEW World Championship against Brody King.

The bout was a rematch from AEW Dynamite two weeks ago, where King defeated MJF in a title eliminator bout to earn the title shot.

One of the most notable parts of the King-MJF bout was the crowd, which loudly chanted “F**k ICE”, likely due to King’s strong feelings on the subject.

Brody King memorably wore an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt on a past episode of AEW Dynamite.

While King and MJF were mixing it up ‘Down Under’ this morning, the “F**k ICE” chants returned.

With a vengeance.

Watch video footage of the loud “F**k ICE” chants that the Australian crowd delivered at the start of the MJF vs. Brody King match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia via the media player embedded below..

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Grand Slam: Australia Spoilers For February 14, 2026 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.