The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is, in fact, expected to be defended at the next premium live event promoted by the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the title is listed internally for the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE in October.

Zayn has been challenging GUNTHER to defend the title against him for weeks, only to get turned down each time. This includes last week when Bret Hart helped in an attempt to goad “The Ring General” into agreeing to the bout.

“Gunther vs. Sami Zayn is listed on the internal lineup for a WWE title match at Bad Blood on 10/5, so I guess it’s a six-match show and not a five-match show,” the longtime editor and founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on October 5.