It has been a busy weekend of title changes in the pro wrestling business.

In addition to the title changes that took place at the TNA Victory Road 2025 special event on Friday night and the WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 premium live event on Saturday night, yet another significant title changed hands this weekend.

At Saturday’s TNA iMPACT television taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) defeated The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance) to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships.

The bout was originally scheduled for TNA Victory Road, but the plans shifted after Ash By Elegance vacated the TNA Knockouts Championship. That decision led Santino Marella to announce a battle royal to crown a new singles champion, which ended up being WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan, pushing the tag title match to the following night’s taping.

Following their victory, it was revealed that Lee and McKay will put their newly won titles on the line in a rematch with The Elegance Brand at TNA Bound For Glory in October.

