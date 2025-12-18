The lineup for the first WWE NXT special event of the New Year of 2026 is starting to take shape.

During the double taping for the December 23 and December 30 episodes of WWE NXT on Thursday night, some more NXT New Year’s Evil 2026 developments took place.

It was officially announced at the 12/17 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida that Thea Hail will make her first defense of her newly won NXT Women’s North American Championship at the aforementioned year-starting NXT show.

For those who missed it, Thea Hail was not supposed to win the title, but did due to a botched finish during her title tilt against former champion Blake Monroe on the December 16 episode of the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network show.

As a result, WWE has made the call to run it back.

Immediately.

Thea Hail (c) vs. Blake Monroe in an immediate rematch for the NXT Women’s North American Championship is now officially set for NXT New Year’s Evil 2026.

The Hail-Monroe championship clash joins two previously announced matches for the show, which include Jacy Jane (c) vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s World Championship, as well as Oba Femi (c) vs. Leon Slater for the NXT World Championship.

NXT New Year’s Evil 2026 is scheduled to take place on January 6 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will air at 8/7c on The CW Network.