The WWE Intercontinental Title will be defended at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Next Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX will feature a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was taped on Friday night, and saw Sami Zayn get the win to earn the title shot from Nakamura. It was then announced that Zayn vs. Nakamura will take place at WWE Day 1 with the title on the line.

You can click here for full SmackDown spoilers to air next Friday night.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.