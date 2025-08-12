The main event for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw has been revealed.

As the road to WWE Clash in Paris continues, WWE rolls into the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada this evening for WWE Monday Night Raw live on Netflix at 8/7c.

Ahead of the show, we have learned that the planned main event for this evening will be CM Punk & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed of “The Vision” faction led by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

As noted, an opening segment featuring CM Punk is scheduled to kick off the show this evening.

Also advertised for the August 11 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada is Sami Zayn vs. Rusev, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)