Pwinsider.com reports Edge and The Undertaker are backstage at WWE SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Regarding the Undertaker, he’s in town for Undertaker “1 deadMAN SHOW” at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville and just likely visiting friends.

With Edge, it’s more interesting as he has been missing in action since being turned on by The Judgment Day several weeks ago. WWE originally wanted Edge to come back before SummerSlam as he was slated to travel to Raw at Madison Square Garden with his wife, Beth Phoenix, this past Monday, but plans changed.

With Edge at the show, it’s possible he will appear and attempt to get revenge on Finn Balor and Damian Priest.