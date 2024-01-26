A big name is expected for the WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE will invade Tropicana Field this Saturday for its annual Rumble event, which will set the course for WrestleMania 40 this April in Philadelphia. According to Fightful Select a major WWE superstar is set to appear, possibly even as early as SmackDown, but the Rumble being a primary target. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING.

Brock Lesnar is the name being reported to wrestle at the Rumble. He last competed against Cody Rhodes at SummerSLam, but has been absent ever since. However, since Lesnar was named in the Vince McMahon lawsuit there is a chance he gets pulled.