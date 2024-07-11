Things are happening in the AEW Trios division.

At the AEW show on Wednesday, July 10 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, matches and segments were taped after the live AEW Dynamite on TBS broadcast for future episodes of AEW Collision on TNT and ROH On HonorClub.

During the AEW Collision taping for the show that will premiere this Saturday, July 13, the AEW Unified Trios Championships were stripped from Bullet Club Gold.

Interim AEW Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels stripped the Bang Bang Gang of the AEW Unified Trios Championships when the group attempted to use the Freebird rule, with Juice Robinson filling in for one of the members of the reigning championship trio, which consists of Jay White and The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn).

Because of this, the now vacant AEW Unified Trios Championships will be on-the-line when The Patriarchy team of Christian Cage, Killswitch & Nick Wayne battles Bullet Club Gold in a match at a date yet to be announced.

“Switchblade” Jay White is currently off of television to sell injuries.

For complete AEW Collision spoilers from the 7/10 taping in Calgary, click here.