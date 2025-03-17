Another big spoiler has surfaced ahead of WWE Raw.

As noted, today’s episode of WWE Raw takes place at 3/2c from Brussels, Belgium, airing live internationally on Netflix, and in the normal time slot in the U.S. later this evening.

Heading into the show, we have learned that CM Punk is not there, and thus, will not be appearing live, and that Corey Graves will be filling for Pat McAfee alongside Michael Cole.

Additionally, we have learned that a promo segment with John Cena and Cody Rhodes is scheduled to open up the show.

Also scheduled for the March 17 episode:

* Seth Rollins to speak

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* IYO SKY, Bianca Belair WrestleMania 41 contract signing

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

