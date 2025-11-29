Expect some surprises tonight in “The Golden State.”

We can tell you about one of them.

Liv Morgan is officially on the books for a major on-screen return tonight, and it’s happening much sooner than anyone inside WWE initially predicted.

One source is reporting that Morgan is scheduled to make her WWE storyline return at Survivor Series, marking her first appearance in months after a separated shoulder put her on the shelf back in June.

That injury required surgery, and early internal projections had Morgan missing the rest of the year, with some sources even expecting her back closer to the start of 2026.

But according to the report, Morgan managed to push far ahead of those timelines thanks to what one source described as an aggressive and successful rehab process.

A big momentum sign came earlier this month when Morgan was spotted in New York City filming material for the WrestleMania 42 commercial, a move that raised eyebrows internally and suggested she was much closer to being cleared than originally believed.

Tonight’s planned return marks a full-circle moment for Morgan, who has quietly built buzz during her absence and now steps back into a women’s division that looks very different than when she left.

Scheduled for in-ring action at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this evening is the Men’s WarGames match with Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as well as The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso joining forces to take on the opposing team consisting of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Also advertised is the Women’s WarGames match featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss taking on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

For those interested, there is news making the rounds regarding issues over the entrance order for the Men’s WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series heading into the show.

