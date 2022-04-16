Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion.

Tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts II taping saw Guevara defeat Scorpio Sky in the opener to win the TNT Title.

Guevara came out with Tay Conti and reportedly received significant boos from the crowd. The match saw interference from Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, which led to Conti getting involved. Conti’s involvement brought out Paige VanZant, who brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the match after a low blow, which increased the heat from the crowd. This was described as a fun, strong bout.

This is Guevara’s third reign with the TNT Title. Sky began his first reign back on the March 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, by defeating Guevara. He held the title for 37 recognized days.

You can click here for full spoilers from tonight’s Battle of The Belts II tapings at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

AEW will air the one-hour Battle of The Belts II special tomorrow, Saturday night, at 8pm ET on TNT, and we will have full coverage.

Below are a few spoiler photos of Guevara and Conti at tonight’s taping:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.