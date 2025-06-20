The main event for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event is set.

“Say his name and he appears …”

On Friday night, someone said his name, because it was announced during the TNA iMPACT taping on June 20 in Pittsburgh, PA. that Joe Hendry will be the man challenging Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

Scheduled for July 20 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, TNA Slammiversary 2025 will also feature Moose defending his TNA X-Division Championship against Leon Slater.

