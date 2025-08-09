WWE is bringing a big show to “The Great White North” tonight.

Ahead of the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 8 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, we have learned what will headline the show.

As noted, John Cena is scheduled to kick off the show in the opening segment, addressing his loss to Cody Rhodes in their WrestleMania rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, before being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar.

In the main event scheduled for this evening, Cena is scheduled to team with new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster tag-team showdown against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, who themselves are coming off a big win over Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

