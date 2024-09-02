The replacement for the empty spot in one of two WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matches has been revealed.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw, it was announced by Adam Pearce on social media that Bronson Reed has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Reed was pulled from tonight’s show, where he was scheduled to compete against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in one of two triple-threat matches to fill the final two spots in the four-way bout on next week’s show.

Fightful Select is reporting that Braun Strowman is listed internally as the replacement for Reed.

Reed took out Strowman with the viral Tsunami on a car spot on last week’s Raw.

