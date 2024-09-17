“The Best in the World” is going to play a big part in tonight’s WWE NXT show.

CM Punk will announce that he is the special guest referee for the main event at the WWE NXT on CW premiere in his hometown of Chicago, Ill. on October 1.

Punk was at the WWE Performance Center early in the day today, and like with his previous visits, was speaking with NXT talent who approached him ahead of tonight’s show.

It hasn’t been stated whether or not the referee cam will return when Punk is referee on 10/1.

He is expected to be ringside for a segment during the middle of tonight’s show. Whether or not he appears in additional backstage segments remains to be seen.

