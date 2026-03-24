A major surprise could be in store for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

With WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, anticipation is already high for the show at TD Garden in Boston, MA—but it appears fans may be getting even more than advertised.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, a significant name is expected to pop up on the broadcast.

“I am told there is an extremely big name surprise at Raw,” he wrote.

That tease only adds to what is already shaping up to be a stacked lineup heading into WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Penta is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, while Logan Paul and Austin Theory will take on The Usos in tag team action. The bout was initially announced as a World Tag Team Title match but has since been changed to a non-title contest.

That’s not all.

Brock Lesnar is also set to return following his recent attack at the hands of Oba Femi, with their WrestleMania 42 clash now made official. Meanwhile, both Roman Reigns and CM Punk are advertised to appear as their heated rivalry continues to build toward their World Title showdown on the grand stage.

One way or another, Raw could have a major moment in store.

UPDATE: The same source at F4WOnline updated their story and added the following:

“Streaming and social media star iShowSpeed was shown at the open of WWE Raw hanging out with Je’Von Evans. Bryan Alvarez has since confirmed that Speed was the big name in question.”

Whether or not that counts as “extremely big surprise name” is up for debate.

To say the least.

Particularly when The Rock appeared on a massive production truck in the background while The Usos were warning LA Knight about consequences for talking about their family. The segment ended with the camera doing a zoom-in close-up shot of Knight, with The Rock prominently featured over his shoulder on the truck.

A sign for something to come?

There is certainly nothing to support that, however that would be an example of an “extremely big surprise” appearance, in this reporter’s opinion.

For those interested, we have multiple additional WWE Raw spoilers for tonight’s show in Boston, MA..

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results 3/23/26.