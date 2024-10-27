It is said that TNA’s go home shows that were taped earlier this week were drastically affected by Hurricane Helene. The company scrambled in post-production to have the show air as usual.

Fightful Select is reporting that there are expected to be a few surprise names in the gauntlet match at TNA Bound for Glory 2024.

Matt Cardona is reportedly still working with TNA Wrestling on a verbal agreement.

Christy Hemme, Sami Callihan, and Alisha Edwards have all been signed to TNA Wrestling for a bit, but they were only officially announced to talent this week.

And finally, Jordynne Grace was scheduled to continue her TNA Knockouts Champion reign as of earlier this week.