Impact Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on Saturday Night in Dallas, Texas.

During it, a former ROH talent made his debut as Shane Taylor showed up to work a match against Crazzy Steve. PWInsider first reported the news.

Taylor defeated Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor at Final Battle 2021. Taylor is a former ROH Television Champion and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He has not wrestled for ROH since the Tony Khan era, when ROH went on a hiatus in 2022.