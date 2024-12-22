A familiar face to longtime Ring of Honor fans turned up at the ROH Boxing Day Brawl taping on Saturday night.

During the taping at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, former ROH World Champion Homicide made his return, appearing in ROH for a match for the first time since 2021.

Homicide teamed with Rocky Romero to defeat the team of QT Marshall and Aaron Solo in tag-team action at the 12/21 taping for the upcoming 12/26 episode on HonorClub.

