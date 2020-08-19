SPOILER: Former WWE and IMPACT Superstar Debuting At Today’s ROH Taping

Ring of Honor is kicking off their return in a big way.

According to PW Insider, former WWE star EC3, who recently made his return to IMPACT, will be debuting for ROH at today’s television tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. No word yet as to what his appearance there means, or who he is feuding with.

EC3 did tease ROH as one of the many promotions he could appear in since his release from WWE back in April. Other companies included the NWA, IMPACT, and AEW.

We’ll keep you updated.