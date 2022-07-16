Parker Boudreaux wrestled today at the AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

The former WWE NXT star was introduced by Ariya Daivari, now going by the name Ari, as a recruit to the Trust Busters stable he created at the tapings with former ROH star Slim J.

Bordeaux defeated Serpentico at the tapings.

Boudreaux signed with WWE in February 2021 and made his NXT debut last October, where he went by the name Harland and aligned himself with Joe Gacy before he was let go this past May.

It was reported he had been hand-picked by Edge to be part of The Judgment Day stable, but WWE thought he wasn’t improving and was injury prone, so they released him despite the great upside that many thought he could obtain.