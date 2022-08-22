Westin Blake, formerly Wesley Blake, a former WWE NXT standout, made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the most recent round of AEW Dark tapings.

In Florida’s Universal Studios, All Elite Wrestling taped two episodes of AEW Dark on August 21. During the second episode, Blake worked a match.

When Blake first joined WWE in 2013, he was paired with Buddy Murphy and enjoyed success as a tag team. Alexa Bliss served as their manager during this time, and they won the championship.

Later, he formed The Forgotten Sons faction with Steve Cutler (Steve Maclin) and Jaxson Ryker. The group competed on NXT TV until the group was brought up to WWE SmackDown in April 2020.

Ryker’s scandalous tweets caused them to be removed from TV, but in December, they made a comeback as The Knights of the Lone Wolf with King Corbin. Blake was let go by the company in February 2021, although Cutler had already been released.