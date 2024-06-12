Some familiar faces to WWE fans will be turning up in AEW this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that Maximum Male Models duo of Mansoor and Mason Madden are expected to appear on AEW programming this week.

According to the report, the former MxM duo in WWE will be working this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT this coming Saturday night, June 15, 2024.

There is no word regarding the creative plans for the duo at the show, however they are booked for the event, which is scheduled to take place in Youngstown, Ohio.

The duo have also been in talks with TNA Wrestling in recent months, in addition to appearing at the SGW promotion in Uganda. Mansoor was also backstage at the recent AEW Dynamite show in Los Angeles, CA.