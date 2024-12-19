“The Rated-R Superstar” will be turning up in AEW soon.

According to one source, it’s considered a foregone conclusion that Adam Copeland is expected back in All Elite Wrestling imminently.

Copeland has been out of action for a number of months with a broken leg, and during his absence, has been working on a television project.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW performer was medically cleared for training a number of weeks ago, however most in the company expected him back by the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on January 1, which emanates in Ashville, N.C., an area he now lives.

AEW was looking to make the annual Fight For The Fallen-themed show a big one, as its their first simulcast on TBS and MAX.

On AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, FTR noted that they wouldn’t be coming alone to the AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show on 1/1, and have a well documented friendship and on-air alliance with Copeland.

We will keep you posted as additional updates regarding Adam Copeland’s return continues to surface.

