A massive surprise return reshaped the AEW World Championship picture during Holiday Bash.

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings from Manchester, England, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his long-awaited return to AEW television, immediately inserting himself into the biggest story on the brand (see videos below).

MJF interrupted an in-ring AEW World Championship contract signing involving Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page for the upcoming AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view main event.

And he didn’t come back quietly.

Friedman revealed he was officially cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract, adding himself to the title bout and turning the Worlds End main event into a four-way match for the AEW World Championship.

During his promo, MJF explained that the decision was fueled by Hangman Page labeling him a coward, something he made clear he intended to disprove. He also took direct aim at Samoa Joe, saying he still hasn’t forgiven him for taking the AEW World Championship from him two years ago.

Swerve Strickland wasn’t spared either, as Friedman mocked him with a controversial comparison, referenced his past outside AEW, and ended his promo with a familiar declaration that “rent is due.”

The message was loud. And personal.

The appearance marked MJF’s first time on AEW programming since AEW All Out 2025 on September 20, where he lost a brutal Tables ‘N’ Tacks match to Mark Briscoe.

With Friedman now officially back and inserted into the title match, the AEW World Championship landscape heading into Worlds End has been completely shaken up.

