A mysterious arrival ahead of WWE RAW in New York City has fans buzzing.

And it may involve a returning top star.

Several WWE Superstars were spotted entering Madison Square Garden ahead of tonight’s RAW on Netflix, but one particular moment quickly stole the spotlight.

Earlier in the day, a masked individual was escorted into the venue, immediately fueling speculation across social media.

Naturally, fans started connecting the dots.

WWE programming has leaned heavily into masked figures in recent weeks, making the sighting feel like more than just a coincidence.

With that in mind, theories began circulating almost instantly regarding who could be under the mask.

According to one source, the person in question is believed to be Bron Breakker.

Breakker has been sidelined since the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW after suffering a hernia injury during a spot that saw him flip over the commentary desk. He later underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since.

While his presence in New York City is notable, there’s still no official confirmation that Breakker will appear on tonight’s show.

That said, his status has been trending in a positive direction.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been rumored for a potential showdown with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, assuming he is medically cleared in time.

Recent reports have suggested that clearance could be coming sooner rather than later, and he was even expected to be at the WWE Performance Center last week as part of his recovery process.

Tonight’s WWE Raw at MSG in NYC is a stacked show, with Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez, The Irresistible Forces vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the women’s tag-team titles, The Usos vs. The Vision in a NYC Street Fight for the men’s tag-team titles, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental title, as well as appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Cory Hays & BodySlam+)