“The American Nightmare” and “The Original Tribal Chief” both have a special connection to “The ATL.”

Ahead of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, some notes regarding plans for the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns segment scheduled for the show have surfaced.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE recently filmed some footage of Rhodes and Reigns at Georgia Tech. The idea is that the two each have a special connection to the city of Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of their tag-team tilt against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on October 5.

For those unaware, Rhodes is a native of Atlanta, while Reigns played two seasons for the Yellow Jackets team based out of the area.

As noted, WWE has advertised that both will appear on tonight’s SmackDown, the second blue brand show since the transition to the USA Network, and will be “searching for common ground” as they prepare for war against The Bloodline on 10/5.

Scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns look for common ground against The Bloodline

* LA Knight vs. Andrade (WWE U.S. Title)

* Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi & Bayle

