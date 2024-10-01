Some updates on the working relationship between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling have surfaced.

Although WWE NXT is on the road for a change for the next two weeks in Chicago, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri for the first two WWE NXT on CW shows, talent from WWE NXT are still expected to work the TNA iMPACT television taping.

As noted, the TNA iMPACT taping was rescheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee. after original plans for a taping in Spartanburg, South Carolina were nixed due to Hurricane Helene.

According to one source, “at least two female talents from WWE NXT” are going to be making the trip to Nashville to work the TNA iMPACT taping. It was noted that it will be at least two female talents, and that there is actually a possibility of more.

TNA will be filming all of their episodes leading up to their biggest annual event, TNA Bound For Glory, at the taping in Nashville later this week.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)