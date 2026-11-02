WWE reportedly has a date and location in mind for the inaugural John Cena Classic, although the company’s existing schedule raises some questions.

According to current internal plans, the first John Cena Classic is scheduled for Monday, December 14, with the event expected to broadcast from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Interestingly, WWE has already announced a tour of Australia that includes a live episode of Monday Night Raw from RAC Arena in Perth on that same date. The show is scheduled to conclude a multi-day stretch of events that also features Wrestlepalooza.

It remains unclear how WWE intends to accommodate both events on December 14, or whether adjustments to the company’s announced schedule could be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, John Cena is scheduled to unveil the championship associated with the John Cena Classic during tonight’s November 2 episode of WWE Raw.

For those interested, you can check out even more WWE: John Cena Classic Spoilers for tonight’s Raw show.

Additionally, you can read our ongoing WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)