Another big spoiler for tonight’s show has arrived.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the planned outcome of the King of the Ring semifinals have been revealed.

Randy Orton is scheduled to win the WWE King of the Ring semifinal match against Tama Tonga tonight on the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.

This means the planned finals for the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament will be Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER. As noted, the winner of the KOTR, much like the winner of the Queen of the Ring, will earn a future world title shot at WWE SummerSlam.

