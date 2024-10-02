TNA Wrestling is holding the first of two back-to-back tapings of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ tonight.

The taping kicks off this evening, Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN., and continues with a second taping on Thursday night, October 3, 2024.

As noted, these tapings will be for all of the final episodes of the weekly TNA iMPACT show leading up to the annual TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the taping:

* TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona

* PCO & Joe Hendry & Sami Callihan vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards & JDC

* TNA X-Division Champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Brian Myers

* The Hardys vs. ABC

* Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

* Mike Santana vs. Brian Myers

Additionally, as we reported on Tuesday, multiple WWE NXT Superstars are set to work the taping.

Make sure to check back here later for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the tapings.