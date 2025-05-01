WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is stepping back into the world of acting with a new role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, an upcoming film from Neon Pictures. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The movie will be helmed by renowned Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Miike, whose distinct style has earned international acclaim. Morgan will be joined by actress Lily James, known for her work in Baby Driver and Pam & Tommy.

According to early plot details, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo follows a morally corrupt Metropolitan Police officer (played by Shun Oguri) whose life spirals as he’s drawn into a high-stakes case. James portrays an enigmatic FBI agent sent to Tokyo to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a politician’s daughter — a role filled by Morgan. Their investigation unfolds under the watchful eye of a sinister yakuza-connected killer, setting the stage for a tense, high-stakes thriller.

Production on the film is expected to begin in Japan within the next week.

Neon previously distributed Anora, which took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, signaling high expectations for this next project.

This appears to be the big Liv Morgan movie role that could legitimately see her become Hollywood’s new “It Girl”.