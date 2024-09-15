The main event for the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year is set.

And it’s a big one.

During the post-Victory Road 2024 taping of TNA iMPACT for future episodes on AXS and TNA+ on Saturday, September 14, the main event for this year’s Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view was announced.

Scheduled to serve as the main event for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry with the TNA World Championship on-the-line.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 26 in Detroit, Michigan.

