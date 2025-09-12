WrestlePalooza on ESPN is an attempt by WWE to put together a mega-event on the level of WrestleMania or SummerSlam, as we recently reported.

With that in mind, what is the actual main event of the show?

As noted, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who does not have a match announced for the show yet, is expected to appear at the inaugural WWE on ESPN premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

Additionally, in her first match in WWE in over ten years, AJ Lee will team with CM Punk to take on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in another featured main event caliber bout on the 9/20 show.

Regardless, scheduled to go on last at the WWE on ESPN PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next Saturday night is the in-ring return of “The Beast Incarnate.”

During an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter, WWE commentator Joe Tessitore confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will serve as the actual main event of WWE WrestlePalooza 2025.

“Understand this, Brock Lesnar is a different beast,” Tessitore said. “He is literally ‘The Beast Incarnate.’ In all my years of being in combat sports, I don’t care if it’s early on covering Mike Tyson or later stages here with WWE and all of the championship fights I’ve covered — I have never experienced anybody quite like just the physical presence of Brock Lesnar.”

Tessitore continued, “The air changes when he enters the arena, and that is going to be your main event at WrestlePalooza.”

Joe Tessitore also spoke about the aforementioned long-awaited return to WWE of women’s wrestling legend and CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee.

“She was this amazing character going back over a decade ago that everybody loved,” Tessitore said. “Then she went away from the business, she retired, she had success in other arenas in life. Her husband, CM Punk, made a huge return a couple years ago. And then all of a sudden, if you could have heard this pop [last Friday]. I’m sitting there broadcasting this thing up in Milwaukee. People love her.”

