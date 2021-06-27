This weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor TV (which hasn’t officially aired yet) featured a six-way matchup between Rhett Titus, Chris Dickinson, Flamita, Eli Isom, Brian Johnson, and Bandido, with the winner receiving a world title shot against the champion RUSH at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view.

According to spoilers from PW Insider, Bandido emerged victorious and will be RUSH’s opponent at the show. Check out an updated card below.

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon