Impact Wrestling has revealed the main event for Bound For Glory on October 7th in Albany, NY at the Washington Avenue Armory.

World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander will defend the title against Eddie Edwards. At Saturday’s TV tapings, Edwards won a top contender’s elimination match.

Pwinsider.com’s report added that Impact sold out last night’s Emergence special event and came close to selling out tonight’s tapings.

We hope to have spoilers from the tapings shortly.