Major spoilers ahead.

A big duo is headed to All Elite Wrestling.

According to one source, it has been essentially confirmed that as of Saturday, Kofi and Austin Creed, formerly the New Day, are headed to AEW. What has seemed a forgone conclusion for months is the case barring some unforeseen catastrophe, as the two are planned to sign with AEW if they haven’t already, and are also planned for AEW All In London.

The duo are also set to get a new team name, and join Swerve Strickland on AEW All In London in the Trios Royal Roulette. They are currently planned to be the wild card team.

We’ve not heard what the new name will be.

The official deal came together in the last couple of weeks we’re told, as they were not signed as of two weeks ago. Since then, talks engaged and a deal was worked out.

AEW All In: London takes place this Sunday, August 30, 2026, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.

"There is no way in hell that we are going to miss Wembley!" Hangman & Brodido have issued a championship challenge to the locker room for #AEWAllIn London! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tc2CyBHb9X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)