A new champion has been crowned in WWE.

After tonight’s SmackDown went off the air WWE taped more content for its social media program, Speed. A MAJOR SPOILER IS BELOW AND IF YOU DON’T WISH TO BE SPOILED DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Ricochet to become the new WWE Speed Champion. Ricochet became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion after winning a tournament, and had successfully defended it against Tyler Bate. This edition of Speed will not air for at least two weeks.

Andrade won the Speed Championship after Smackdown went off air pic.twitter.com/CCUhbdZuub — Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns_era) June 8, 2024

