WWE held a newsworthy episode of SmackDown on Friday afternoon at the LCDC Arena in Lyon, France.

As noted, the show saw John Cena apologize to the young fan from Brussels that he insulted in a viral moment from his first heel promo earlier this year, as well as the crowning of a new number one contender to the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

But that’s not all.

The August 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired live at 2/1c on Netflix for international viewers, and will air in the usual 8/7c prime time evening time slot tonight on the USA Network for fans in America, also featured the crowning of a new champion.

During the main event of the 8/29 WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown in Lyon, crowd-favorite Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to become the new WWE United States Champion.

