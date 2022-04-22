Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

WWE taped more episodes of NXT UK TV today from BT Sport Studios in London, England, and a Triple Threat was held for the titles. The match saw Carter and Smith defeat Die Familie and the former champions, Moustache Mountain.

It’s interesting to note that today’s taped NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network was headlined by Moustache Mountain retaining over Carter and Smith in a 2 of 3 Falls Match. Bate and Seven previously defeated Carter and Smith on the February 24 NXT UK episode, and on the September 30, 2021 episode.

Regarding today’s title change at the tapings, this marks the first title reign for Carter and Smith. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate won the straps back on the December 9 edition of NXT UK, by defeating current NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Moustache Mountain will have held the titles for at least 140 recognized days, depending on when the title change airs.

Both challenger teams, Die Familie plus Carter and Smith, worked apparent qualifying matches at Wednesday’s tapings to earn their spots in the Triple Threat. The Die Familie stable is made up of Teoman, Rohan Raja and Charlie Dempsey, but it looks like the group was represented by Teoman and Raja for the title match. They faced Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz at the NXT UK tapings held on Wednesday, while Carter and Smith faced Gallus.

You can click here for full spoilers from Wednesday’s NXT UK TV tapings, and you can click here for full spoilers from the tapings held today.

A major angle went down with Seven and Bate later on in today’s tapings, which will air after the title change.

Stay tuned for more.

