A major showdown is reportedly on the books for WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, which takes place this Saturday in Perth, Western Australia.

According to a new report, Roman Reigns is expected to headline the international event in a high-stakes clash against Australian powerhouse Bronson Reed. An internal WWE lineup sheet for the October 11 special event lists Reigns vs. Reed as the main event of the night, with a stipulation that has yet to be decided.

The bout will mark the latest chapter in the rapidly escalating feud between Reigns and The Vision — the new alliance that also features Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Reigns’ former “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman.

The rivalry has been laced with personal jabs, highlighted by the now-infamous move in which Reed stole Reigns’ sneakers right off his feet and declared himself “The Tribal Thief,” mocking Reigns’ former “Tribal Chief” persona from The Bloodline era. Reed even turned Reigns’ iconic Ula Fala necklace into a parody trophy, dubbing his new accessory the “Shoe-La-Fala.”

The animosity intensified when Reed and Breakker blindsided Reigns several weeks ago, writing him off WWE television with a stretcher angle. The hiatus coincided with Reigns taking time off to film his role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie adaptation — a project that also stars Cody Rhodes as Guile.

Reigns made his much-anticipated return on the September 29 episode of WWE Raw, providing an assist to his cousins The Usos, helping them defeat Reed and Breakker in a rematch from their previous encounter at the historic first-ever WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event from September 20.

Over the weekend, the American Airlines Center first reported, and WWE later confirmed that Reigns will open tonight’s Raw show in Dallas, Texas. The company is expected to officially announce the Reigns vs. Reed main event for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth during the broadcast, which serves as the final episode of Raw before Saturday’s premium live event. For a complete WWE Raw preview for tonight’s show in Dallas, TX., click here.

Also advertised for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth at the RAC Arena on Saturday is Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel title, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, as well as Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors.

